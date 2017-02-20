 

New York pays $3m to family of molested boy

2017-02-20 22:45
Albany - New York is paying $3m to the family of a developmentally disabled boy repeatedly molested by a staffer at a state-managed group home.

The case highlighted systemic problems in the care of the disabled, including a lack of staff supervision and training.

The former staffer, Stephen DeProspero, is now in prison.

DeProspero said in legal documents that the state home had been a "predator's dream" because of the lax supervision of workers.

According to the legal documents, DeProspero photographed and filmed himself molesting the boy at least six times from 2005 to 2008, with some of the abuse occurring in open areas.

Michael Carey, an advocate for the disabled whose autistic son was killed by a caregiver in 2007, says the problems revealed in the case persist.

