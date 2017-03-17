 

New Zealand police fatally shoot airport security dog

2017-03-17 15:43
An undated photo of trainee security dog Grizz. (Aviation Security Service of New Zealand via AP)

An undated photo of trainee security dog Grizz. (Aviation Security Service of New Zealand via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Wellington - New Zealand police shot and killed a young security dog at the Auckland Airport on Friday after it escaped its handler and ran loose for more than three hours on the tarmac, disrupting at least 16 flights.

Many people in New Zealand were upset that the dog was killed and some questioned why it couldn't have been tranquilised instead.

Named Grizz, the dog was being trained to detect explosives by New Zealand's Aviation Security Service and was about six months from graduating.

Police Inspector Tracy Phillips said in a statement that the security service and airport staff had made considerable efforts over several hours to recapture the dog and had called in police as a last resort.

"This is not an outcome which anyone wanted," Phillips said.

Radio New Zealand said the 10-month-old bearded collie and German short-haired pointer cross had run from its handler when it was being loaded into a van and slipped through a security gate when it was opened to let a truck through.

Airport staff unsuccessfully used toys, other dogs, food and a range of handlers to try to coax the dog away from the tarmac, the radio station reported.

Read more on:    new zealand  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Japan holds first North Korea civillian missile evacuation drill

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Meet Dorah Mofokeng, Johannesburg's dancing traffic officer

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 