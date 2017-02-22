 

New Zealand unveils national memorial for quake victims

(Kirk Hargreaves/Christchurch City Council/Pool Photo via AP)

Wellington - The New Zealand city of Christchurch has unveiled a national memorial to commemorate the 185 people who died in an earthquake six years ago.

Prime Minister Bill English joined other dignitaries to unveil the memorial wall Wednesday, the anniversary of the 2011 magnitude 6.3 quake that destroyed thousands of buildings and homes.

Clad with more than 500 Italian marble panels, the wall stretches 112 metres along the banks of the Avon River.

The names of those who died have been written across a 40-metre section of the wall, which bereaved families got a chance to view during a private ceremony on Tuesday.

Designed by Slovenian architect Grega Vezjak, the memorial cost 11 million New Zealand dollars ($7.9 million), most of it paid for by the government.

Read more on:    new zealand  |  earthquakes

