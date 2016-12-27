 

Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Michelle Obama post fired

2016-12-27 21:56
First Lady Michelle Obama. (AFP))

First Lady Michelle Obama. (AFP)) (Mandel Ngan)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Charleston - A West Virginia nonprofit group has fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post referring to First Lady Michelle Obama as an "ape in heels".

Governor Earl Ray Tomblin's office said on Tuesday that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, executive director of the Clay County Development Corporation, was removed following an agreement with the nonprofit's board of directors.

Taylor's racist social media comments were not directly mentioned as the reason.

However, Tomblin spokesperson Jessica Tice says the state requested "specific assurances" the nonprofit is following anti-discrimination policies and has been assured Taylor is gone as director.

She says another agency will manage it for six months while the nonprofit makes any changes needed for compliance as a state contractor.

The nonprofit provides services to elderly and low-income residents in Clay County.

Read more on:    us  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Children locked in room like 'caged animals'

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 5 news stories that shook 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Silver Mine 18:51 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

Camps Bay 17:28 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 27 results 2016-12-27 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 