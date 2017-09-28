 

North Korea accuses US of exploiting student's death

2017-09-28 20:45
US student Otto Warmbier. (File, AP)

US student Otto Warmbier. (File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seoul - North Korea on Thursday accused the Trump administration of exploiting the death of an Ohio student who died soon after being released from detention in the Asian nation.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as criticising the White House for using the death of Otto Warmbier for propaganda purposes against North Korea.

American student

"The fact that the US is employing even a dead person for the conspiracy campaign to fuel the international atmosphere of putting pressure on (North Korea) shows how vile and inveterate the hostility of the US policy-makers towards (North Korea) is," said the unidentified spokesperson. 

Warmbier, who was vacationing in North Korea, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in March 2016 for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster two months earlier. North Korea has said Warmbier fell into a coma that resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill.

The spokesperson reiterated North Korea's denial that it tortured the American student, who was detained for more than a year and died soon after his release to the US while still in a coma.

"We provided him with sincere medical care on humanitarian grounds in consideration of his failing health until he returned to the US," he said.

Debut speech

The statement expressed particular indignation that US President Donald Trump had criticised North Korea's top leader.

"The fact that the old lunatic Trump and his riff-raff slandered the sacred dignity of our supreme leadership, using bogus data full of falsehood and fabrications, only serves to redouble the surging hatred of our army and people towards the US," it said.

Trump referenced Warmbier's death in comments critical of North Korea during his debut speech to the UN General Assembly earlier this month.


Read more on:    us  |  north korea

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Toddler shoots 2 other children at day care

2017-09-28 19:02

Inside News24

 
/News
Giant arch to honour Tutu in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 