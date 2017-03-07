 

North Korea bans Malaysians from leaving after Kim killing tension rises

2017-03-07 09:57
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kuala Lumpur - North Korea on Tuesday banned Malaysians from leaving the country, dramatically escalating an already-heated diplomatic row over the murder of Kim Jong Nam.

Moments later, Kuala Lumpur retaliated, banning diplomats and staff at the North Korean embassy from leaving Malaysia.

The tit-for-tat moves marked an extraordinary heightening of tensions three weeks after the airport assassination of leader Kim Jong-Un's half-brother with the banned VX nerve agent.

The North decided to "temporarily ban the exit of Malaysian citizens in the DPRK", Pyongyang's official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing the foreign ministry and using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The bar would remain in place "until the safety of the diplomats and citizens of the DPRK in Malaysia is fully guaranteed through the fair settlement of the case that occurred in Malaysia".

Escalating diplomatic row

Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur had unusually strong links for years, but ties have rapidly degenerated in the weeks since Kim Jong-Nam was attacked at an international airport by two women using VX nerve agent, a chemical so deadly it is classed as a weapon of mass destruction by the UN.

Seoul has blamed Pyongyang for the assassination, and Kuala Lumpur wants to question several North Koreans, although the only one it arrested was released for lack of evidence.

The North has never confirmed the dead man's identity, but has denounced the Malaysian investigation as an attempt to smear it.

Kuala Lumpur announced the expulsion of the North's ambassador over the weekend. He flew to Beijing on Monday, after launching a final verbal assault on his hosts.

Kang Chol slammed what he called a "pre-targeted investigation by the Malaysian police" as he was leaving Kuala Lumpur.
Photographs later showed him sitting in the economy section of the plane.

Pyongyang retaliated by formally ordering out his counterpart, who had already been recalled for consultations.

According to KCNA, Pyongyang's foreign ministry expressed hopes that the Malaysian government would solve the issue "as early as possible" from a position of "goodwill" and "setting store by and developing the bilateral relations".

Malaysian diplomats and nationals in the North "may work and live normally under the same conditions and circumstances as before" while the travel ban is in place, it added.

It did not specify how many Malaysians are currently in the North or how long the travel ban might last.

The escalating diplomatic row already prompted Malaysia to cancel last week a rare visa-free travel deal with the North and to ban its national football team from playing an Asian Cup qualifying match in Pyongyang, citing security threats.

Pyongyang has accused Malaysia of plotting with the North's arch-rivals Seoul and Washington to launch a "smear campaign" to tarnish the reputation of the country and its young leader.

The two women arrested over the killing, one Vietnamese and one Indonesian, have been charged with murder.

Read more on:    kim jong nam  |  malaysia  |  north korea  |  diplomatic row

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Obamacare replacement unveiled

2017-03-07 09:13

Inside News24

 
/News
Blame shifted after Khutsong house swallowed by sinkhole

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 