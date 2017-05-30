 

North Korea says ballistic missile test successful - media

2017-05-30 16:41
An undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspecting the test of a new anti-aircraft guided weapon system. (Korean Central News Agency via AFP)

An undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspecting the test of a new anti-aircraft guided weapon system. (Korean Central News Agency via AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seoul - North Korea confirmed its test-firing of a precision-guided ballistic missile was "successful", the state-run news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday, a day after the projectile landed in waters provocatively close to Japan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un supervised the launch of the "new-type precision guided ballistic rocket" - the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks and carried out in defiance of UN sanctions warnings and US threats of possible military action.

"The ballistic rocket flew toward the east sky where the day broke and correctly hit a planned target point... after flying over the middle shooting range," the report said.

South Korea's military earlier said the Scud-type missile travelled eastward for 450km. Japan said it believed it had fallen into its exclusive economic zone, extending 200 nautical miles from the coast.

The missile test triggered swift condemnation from US President Donald Trump who said it showed "disrespect" for neighbouring China, the North's sole major ally, which has sought to dampen tensions over Pyongyang's weapons programme.

The launch was aimed at testing a weapon "capable of making ultra-precision strike on the enemies' objects at any area", the North Korean report said.

"It also verified ultra-precision guidance correctness in the re-entry section," it said.

'Yankees worried'

"Whenever news of our valuable victory is broadcast... the Yankees would be very much worried about it and the gangsters of the South Korean puppet army would be dispirited more and more," the report quoted Kim as saying.

It added that the projectile was showcased for the first time last month as part of Pyongyang's annual military parade to mark the 105th birth anniversary of the regime's founder Kim Il-Sung.

Following North Korea's test-firing earlier this month of what analysts said was its longest-range rocket yet, the UN Security Council vowed to push all countries to tighten sanctions against Pyongyang.

But China has made it clear that the push for talks - and not more sanctions - is its priority. On Monday it pleaded again for dialogue.

"We hope that related parties can remain calm and restrained, ease the tension on the peninsula, and bring the peninsula issue into the right track of peaceful dialogue again," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The US has said it is willing to enter into talks only if the North halts its missile and nuclear tests.

Several rounds of UN sanctions have done little to stop the isolated regime from pushing ahead with its ambition to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can deliver a nuclear warhead to the continental US.

Read more on:    kim jong-un  |  north korea  |  north korea nuclear programme

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

White House communications director resigns amid tensions

2017-05-30 16:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Boere boys' get down to Brenda Fassie
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 