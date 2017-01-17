North Korea tells Obama to 'get packing'

Seoul - North Korea denounced outgoing US President
Barack Obama for blacklisting leader Kim Jong-Un's sister over human rights
abuses, urging him to concentrate on "packing" as he exits the White
House.
The US Treasury Department last week added seven
individuals - among them Kim's younger sister Yo-Jong - to America's growing
list of North Koreans sanctioned for "serious" rights abuses.
The Treasury announcement came as the US State
Department released a report on rights abuses in North Korea, which it said
were among the worst in the world.
"Obama would be well advised not to waste time
taking issue with other's 'human rights issue' but make good arrangements for
packing in the White House," state news agency KCNA said in a commentary
late Monday night.
Obama had created "the worst human rights
situation in the US during his tenure", it added. "He had better
repent of the pain and misfortune he has brought to so many Americans and other
people of the world."
Nuclear-armed North Korea has carried out a series
of atomic tests and missile launches during Obama's time in office, and been
subject to increasingly strict United Nations sanctions as a result.
Washington has long pursued a policy of
"strategic patience" - essentially a refusal to engage in any
significant dialogue unless Pyongyang makes some tangible commitment to
denuclearisation.
The KCNA commentary slammed the Obama
administration's "extreme hostile moves" against Pyongyang, which it
said only bolstered the country's "military capability to mercilessly wipe
out aggressors".
US president-elect Donald Trump, who takes office
on Friday, has never clearly stated his policy on the isolated state, although
he has tweeted that Pyongyang developing ballistic missile capabilities to
threaten the US mainland "won't happen".
In his New Year's speech Kim did not specifically
refer to the incoming US administration, but called on Washington to make a
"resolute decision to withdraw its anachronistic hostile North Korea
policy".