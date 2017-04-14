North Korea: US more vicious, aggressive under Trump

Pyongyang - US President Donald Trump's tweets are adding
fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North
Korea's vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive
interview on Friday.
The official added that if the US shows any sign of
"reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a
pre-emptive strike of its own.
Vice Minister Han Song Ryol said Pyongyang has determined
the Trump administration is "more vicious and more aggressive" than
that of his predecessor, Barack Obama. He added that North Korea will keep
building up its nuclear arsenal in "quality and quantity" and said
Pyongyang is ready to go to war if that's what Trump wants.
Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington go back to
President Harry Truman and the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice,
not a peace treaty. But the heat has been rising rapidly since Trump took
office in January.
War games
This year's joint war games between the US and South Korean
militaries are the biggest ever; the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier has been
diverted back to the waters off Korea after heading for Australia; and US
satellite imagery suggests the North could conduct another underground nuclear
test at any time. Pyongyang recently tested a ballistic missile and claims it
is close to perfecting an intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear
warhead that could attack the US mainland.
Many experts believe that at its current pace of testing,
North Korea could reach that potentially game-changing milestone within a few
years - under Trump's watch as president. Despite reports that Washington is
considering military action if the North goes ahead with another nuclear test,
Han did not rule out the possibility of a test in the near future.
"That is something that our headquarters decides,"
he said during the 40-minute interview in Pyongyang, which is now gearing up
for a major holiday - and possibly a big military parade - on Saturday.
"At a time and at a place where the headquarters deems necessary, it will
take place."
The North conducted two such tests last year alone. The
first was of what it claims to have been a hydrogen bomb and the second was its
most powerful ever.
The annual US-South Korea military exercises have
consistently infuriated the North, which views them as rehearsals for an
invasion. Washington and Seoul deny that, but reports that exercises have
included "decapitation strikes" aimed at the North's leadership have
fanned Pyongyang's anger.
Provocative tweets
Han said Trump's tweets have also added fuel to the flames.
Trump posted a tweet on Tuesday in which he said the North
is "looking for trouble" and reiterated his call for more pressure
from Beijing, North Korea's economic lifeline, to clamp down on trade and
strengthen its enforcement of UN sanctions to persuade Pyongyang to denuclearise.
Trump has threatened that if Beijing isn't willing to do
more to squeeze the North, the US might take the matter into its own hands.
"Trump is always making provocations with his
aggressive words," Han said. "It's not the DPRK but the U.S. and
Trump that makes trouble."
North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea.
Han said the sanctions approach is misguided and cited the
opening ceremony of a sprawling new high-rise residential area in Pyongyang on
Thursday as evidence that sanctions have failed to ruin the country's economy.
Leader Kim Jong Un presided over the ceremony before about 100 000 residents
and a large contingent of foreign journalists who have been allowed in to cover
the holiday.
Han dismissed the suggestion Trump made last year during his
presidential campaign that he was willing to meet Kim Jong Un, possibly over
hamburgers.
"I think that was nothing more than lip service during
the campaign to make himself more popular," Han said.
"Now we are comparing Trump's policy toward the DPRK
with the former administration's and we have concluded that it's becoming more
vicious and more aggressive," Han said.
"Whatever comes from US politicians, if their words are
designed to overthrow the DPRK system and government, we will categorically
reject them," he said.
Military strategy
Han said North Korea changed its military strategy two years
ago, when the reports of "decapitation strike" training began to
really get attention, to stress pre-emptive actions.
"We've got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our
hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a US
pre-emptive strike," he said. "Whatever comes from the US, we will
cope with it. We are fully prepared to handle it."
How much such comments are bluster, or how realistic they
are, is hard to gauge.
Later on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said all
sides must stop provoking and threatening and start taking a flexible approach
to resuming dialogue. He said China is willing to support any such effort.
"Once a war really happens, the result will be nothing
but multiple-loss. No one can become a winner," Wang said. "No matter
who it is, if it wants to make war or trouble on the Korean Peninsula, it must
take the historical responsibility and pay the due price."
South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Han's remarks on the
North's readiness to conduct a nuclear test and even go to war reveal the
"true colours of North Korea's government that is bellicose and a breaker
of regulations".
The ministry issued a statement saying North Korea will face
strong punishment it will find hard to withstand if it makes a significant
provocation, such as another nuclear test or an ICBM launch.
North Korean holidays
Military experts generally agree a shooting war with North
Korea would likely be far more costly than something along the lines of the
recent targeted strike Trump ordered against a Syrian air base believed to be
linked to a chemical weapons attack by the regime of Bashir Assad. That attack
alarmed the North and was condemned as "unpardonable" by Pyongyang,
which counts Syria as an ally.
Even without nuclear weapons, the North could cause severe
damage and casualties with its conventional artillery batteries aimed at the
South Korean capital of Seoul. North Korea's military is also heavily dug in,
meaning it could be hard to find and destroy key targets, or to secure the
North's nuclear weapons even if its leadership were attacked.
Despite talk of conflict in the halls of power, life in
Pyongyang has been pretty much normal over the past week as the country gears
up for its biggest holiday of the year: the 105th anniversary of the birth of
the late Kim Il Sung, the country's founder and leader Kim Jong Un's
grandfather.
The Saturday anniversary may provide the world with a look
at some of its arsenal. Expectations are high the North may put its newest
missiles on display during a military parade that could be held to mark the
event.
Another big military holiday comes on April 25, when its
army marks its anniversary.