 

North Korea vows toughest response to South Korea-US drills

2017-03-02 06:20
(AP)

(AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seoul - North Korea on Thursday reacted to the start of US-South Korean war drills with its typical fiery rhetoric. But recent missile and nuclear tests by the North give the usual threats an added weight.

Annual military drills between Seoul and Washington always rile Pyongyang, which calls the defensive drills a rehearsal for an invasion. This year's drills began on Wednesday.

The North will "mercilessly foil the nuclear war racket of the aggressors with its treasured nuclear sword," said an unidentified spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People's Army.

He said the North's reaction will be the toughest ever but didn't elaborate.

There is renewed worry in Seoul and Washington because North Korea test-launched a new intermediate-range missile in February. It also conducted two nuclear tests last year.

South Korea's military said later on Thursday that it will "resolutely" punish North Korea if provoked.

The ongoing drills are field training that will run until late April. As well, different training involving computer-simulated war games will start in the coming weeks.

The United States has 28 500 troops stationed in South Korea as a deterrent against a potential aggression from North Korea. The Korean Peninsula remains in a technical state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Read more on:    south korea  |  us  |  north korea

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Russian jets accidentally bombed US-backed forces in Syria - US general

2017-03-02 05:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Store owner fires back at would-be robbers, kills one

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 1 2017-03-01 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 