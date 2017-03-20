 

Norway tops global happiness report

2017-03-20
Helsinki - A global happiness report has made Norway's foreign minister well, ahem, happy.

Norway jumped to top spot in the World Happiness Report despite the plummeting price of oil - a key part of its economy - but researchers said it's the "human things" that matter, such as a feeling of community which is strong in the Scandinavian country of 5 million.

This how Foreign Minister Borge Brende welcomed the news on Twitter on Monday:

tweeted: "A good start on a Monday mrn: Norway the world's happiest country in a new report that calls on nations to build social trust and equality."

In the report on 155 countries, Denmark fell to second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland and Finland.

