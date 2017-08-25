 

Not guilty: Taiwan ex-president Ma cleared of leaking secrets

2017-08-25 22:40
Taiwan former president Ma Ying-Jeou. (File: Mandy Cheng, AFP)

Taiwan former president Ma Ying-Jeou. (File: Mandy Cheng, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Taipei — Taiwan's China-friendly former president, Ma Ying-jeou, has been found not guilty of leaking classified information concerning a senior opposition legislator.

Taipei District Court spokesperson Liao Chien-yu said on Friday the court found the charges against Ma either lacked evidence or that his actions were legal.

The 67-year-old US-educated legal scholar was credited with improving relations with China, Taiwan's chief political and military rival, during his two terms from 2008 to 2016.

Those relations have suffered a sharp downturn under Ma's successor, Tsai Ing-wen, who has refused to endorse Beijing's view that Taiwan is part of Chinese territory.

Ma issued a statement commenting on the verdict, saying he hoped it would set a precedent allowing presidents to serve their terms without having to worry about suffering "pointless entanglements" after leaving office.

Read more on:    ma ying-jeou  |  taiwan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

With time running out, thousands flee Hurricane Harvey

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Coffin assault duo found guilty
 

Congratulations to our PETSIE winners!

It was tough to look through all the adorable pictures of the pets that were submitted for our Petsie competition and to pick a winner

 
 

Paws

What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
French Bulldog helps kids with facial differences
Weird things dogs do
Makeover saves dog’s life
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, August 25 2017-08-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 