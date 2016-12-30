Notable deaths in 2016

What To Read Next

English singer George Michael has died. We celebrate his life in pictures.

Paris - From legendary British singer David Bowie to Cuban leader Fidel Castro and American boxer Muhammad Ali, here are some of the notable figures who died in 2016.

- January -

10: DAVID BOWIE, 69, legendary British singer and musician who died of cancer two days after his 25th album was released.



14: ALAN RICKMAN, 69, British actor who often played villains, such as professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series.

- February -

16: BOUTROS BOUTROS-GHALI, 93, Egyptian diplomat and UN secretary general from 1992 to 1996.

19: HARPER LEE, 89, US author of To Kill a Mockingbird.

19: UMBERTO ECO, 84, Italian writer and philosopher who wrote The Name of the Rose.

- March -

6: NANCY REAGAN, 94, US first lady from 1981 to 1989 and a quiet influence on president Ronald Reagan.

8: GEORGE MARTIN, 90, British music producer nicknamed "The fifth Beatle".

24: JOHAN CRUYFF, 68, Dutch football star who led the powerful Ajax Amsterdam team in the 1970s.

26: JIM HARRISON, 78, US writer of novels and poems who explored the natural world in such works as Legends of the Fall.

- April -

21: PRINCE, 57, groundbreaking US musician whose many hits include Purple Rain, Girls & Boys and Kiss.

24: PAPA WEMBA, 66, singer and king of Congolese rumba.

- June -

3: MUHAMMAD ALI, 74, US boxing legend, triple world heavyweight champion.

16: JO COX, 41, British Labour Party MP, murdered in the street a week before Britons voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

- July -

2: ELIE WIESEL, 87, US writer, 1986 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor.

2: MICHAEL CIMINO, 77, US director who made the 1978 film The Deer Hunter based on the Vietnam War.

4: ABBAS KIAROSTAMI, 76, Iranian film director who won the 1997 Palme d'Or in Cannes for Taste of Cherry.

- September -

2: ISLAM KARIMOV, 78, president of Uzbekistan from independence in 1991.

28: SHIMON PERES, 93, a founding father of Israel and a former president who won the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize after signing the Oslo Accords with Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat.

- October -

9: ANDRZEJ WAJDA, 90, Polish film director who won the 1981 Palme d'Or in Cannes for Man of Iron.

13: BHUMIBOL ADULYADEJ, 88, king of Thailand and until his death the world's longest reigning monarch.

13: DARIO FO, 90, Italian writer and actor who won the Nobel prize for literature in 1997.

- November -

7: LEONARD COHEN, 82, Canadian poet and musician who became an icon of the 1960s counterculture generation with songs like Suzanne and Hallelujah.

25: FIDEL CASTRO, 90, the Cuban leader who reportedly survived multiple assassination attempts, and who ruled through the administrations of 11 US presidents, from Dwight Eisenhower to Barack Obama.

- December -

8: JOHN GLENN, 95, the first US astronaut to orbit the earth.

18: ZSA ZSA GABOR, 99, Hungarian-born Hollywood siren better known for her prodigious love life than her movie credits.

25: GEORGE MICHAEL, 53, British singer, known as one half of boy band Wham! and then as a solo artist.

27: CARRIE FISHER, 60, best known as Princess Leia in Star Wars, also a best-selling author and screenwriter.

- 28: DEBBIE REYNOLDS, 84, star of Singin' in the Rain and Carrie Fisher's mother.