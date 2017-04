New York - The New York Police Department is set to deploy 1 200 body cameras around the city starting at the end of the month.

Department officials have resolved the thorniest issues on when to record, how long to keep the tape and when to tell the public they're being recorded.

Officers will turn on the camera when they are making an arrest, pursuing a criminal suspect or dealing with a crime scene. The tape will be kept for a year. The public will be alerted that the body camera is on unless it hinders the investigation.

The guidelines must be approved by a federal monitor tasked with overseeing the project. The pilot programme is part of a judge's ruling after finding the NYPD was wrongly targeting minorities through stop and frisk.