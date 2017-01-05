Obama gets intel report on poll hacking - official

What To Read Next

Washington - US intelligence officials have delivered the classified report on Russian and other foreign meddling in American elections to the White House.

A US official said on Thursday that President Barack Obama had received the report. President-elect Donald Trump is to be briefed on the report on Friday.

The official was not authorised to publicly discuss the issue and spoke on condition of anonymity.

National Intelligence Director James Clapper told Congress that an unclassified version of the report is tentatively scheduled to be released early next week.

Top US intelligence officials say Russia poses a major and growing threat to the US' military, diplomatic and commercial operations, as well as America's critical infrastructure.

Russia apparently is among at least 30 nations that are developing capabilities to launch cyber attacks.

Trump has expressed scepticism that Russia was behind election hacking.