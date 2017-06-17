 

Officer acquitted in Castile shooting, thousands protest

2017-06-17 07:00
Police stand by after warning demonstrators to disperse. (Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune via AP)

St Paul - A Minnesota police officer was cleared on Friday in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist whose death captured national attention when his girlfriend streamed the grim aftermath on Facebook.

Castile's family stormed out of the courtroom after the verdict was read, and the city of St Anthony swiftly announced plans to dismiss Officer Jeronimo Yanez, despite his acquittal.

Yanez was charged with manslaughter in the death of Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, during a July 6 traffic stop that turned deadly seconds after Castile alerted the officer that he was carrying a gun. Castile had a permit for the weapon.

"The fact in this matter is that my son was murdered, and I'll continue to say murdered, because where in this planet [can you] tell the truth, and you be honest, and you still be murdered by the police of Minnesota," his mother, Valerie Castile, said, referring to the fact that her son was shot after he volunteered to Yanez, "Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me."

"He didn't deserve to die the way he did," Philando Castile's sister, Allysza, said, through tears. "I will never have faith in the system."

Protest 

Thousands of people gathered on Friday evening at the nearby state Capitol to protest the verdict, and began a march that organisers said was headed for the St Paul Cathedral. The mixed-race crowd, including many people with children, carried signs that read "Unite for Philando" and "Corrupt systems only corrupt."

The protest was peaceful as darkness fell, though it disrupted light-rail trains.

John Thompson, who worked with Castile in St Paul's public schools, stirred the crowd with profanity-laden remarks screamed into a microphone.

"You all murdered my friend and got away with it!" he shouted. "He got away with murder!"

City officials in St Anthony said they would offer Yanez a "voluntary separation" because they had concluded "the public will be best served" if he is no longer an officer there.

Jurors deliberated for about 29 hours over five days before reaching the verdict.

Prosecutors argued that Yanez had overreacted and that Castile, a school cafeteria worker, was not a threat. Yanez, who is Latino, testified that Castile was pulling his gun out of his pocket despite his commands not to do so. The defense also argued Castile was high on marijuana and said that affected his actions.

Yanez stared ahead with no reaction as the verdict was read. Afterward, one of his attorneys, Tom Kelly, said the defence was "satisfied".

