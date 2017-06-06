Officer attacked with hammer outside Notre Dame

Paris - French police say the man who attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral with a hammer, is being taken to hospital after the officer shot and wounded him.



A police union official, Cedric Michel, said the man attacked the police officer who was patrolling the esplanade in front of the world-famous cathedral known for its gothic architecture and gargoyles. Michel said the attacker was "neutralised" by police.

A police spokesperson said that the officer used his weapon to shoot the assailant.

Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the Seine River in the centre of Paris as authorities urged people to stay away from the area.

Paris remains under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, including several targeting police officers and security personnel.

In April, an attacker opened fire on a police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, killing one and gravely wounding two others. The attacker was shot dead by police.

The incident recalled two recent attacks on soldiers providing security at prominent locations around Paris, one at the Louvre museum in February and one at Orly airport in March.