 

Ohio boy, 13, dies of suspected heroin overdose

2017-04-04 19:00
(iStock)

Dayton - Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy has died of a suspected heroin overdose and his father has been jailed in a previous drug-related case.

Nathan Wylie's father and another man brought the unresponsive boy to a Dayton fire station in the US  on March 28 and indicated that Nathan got into his father's drugs. The boy died at a hospital later.

Police told the Dayton Daily News that they were awaiting a toxicology report and interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what kind of drugs the boy had accessed and how.

His father, 40-year-old Robert Wylie, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and remained jailed in connection with a December traffic violation in which he was arrested for drug possession.


