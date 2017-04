Oklahoma 'witch' gets life terms for terrorising grandchild

What To Read Next

Geneva Robinson arrives for her child abuse sentencing in Oklahoma City. (Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman via AP)

Oklahoma City - An Oklahoma City woman accused of terrorising her 7-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Oklahoman reports 51-year-old Geneva Robinson was sentenced on Thursday to three consecutive life terms. She pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse in February.

Court records say Robinson, who dressed as "Nelda" to scare her granddaughter, admitted to scratching the girl's neck, striking her face, hitting her hand with a rolling pin and cutting her hair while she slept.

Robinson's boyfriend, Joshua Granger, was also sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felony child abuse. He is expected to serve 30 years in prison.

Police say Robinson was arrested in September 2014, after taking the malnourished girl to a hospital.