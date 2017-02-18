 

One dead, 27 hurt in Belgium train derailment

2017-02-18 21:31
Police patrolling in Brussels. (File, AP)

Brussels - One person died and 27 were injured, three seriously, when a train derailed on Saturday shortly after leaving a station east of Brussels, officials said.

The train carrying 85 passengers derailed four minutes after leaving Louvain bound for the North Sea coast via the Belgian capital.

"Rescue workers confirm the death of one person, three seriously injured and 24 others hurt," said a Belgian official.

Louis Tobback, the mayor of Louvain, which is 25km east of Brussels, confirmed that one person had died, but apparently not on board the train.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known and investigators were on the scene.

In neighbouring Luxembourg the driver of a passenger train was killed after he ran a red light and collided with a freight train on Tuesday, officials said.
Read more on:    belgium  |  rail accident

Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
