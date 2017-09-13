One dead in US school shooting

Spokane — Fire officials in Washington state say one person has been killed and three others injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school on Wednesday.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.

He wouldn’t release how many people were injured their conditions and provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire.