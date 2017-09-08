 

One million evacuated as Irma lashes Cuba

2017-09-08 22:45
Cubans carry a mattress to a safer place ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, the only town in the Cuban north central zone under a hurricane warning. (Adalberto Roque, AFP)

Cubans carry a mattress to a safer place ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, the only town in the Cuban north central zone under a hurricane warning. (Adalberto Roque, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Havana - Hurricane Irma's powerful winds on Friday began whipping the east and centre of Cuba, where more than a million people have evacuated their homes as a precaution.

At 16:00 GMT, the eye of the storm was located around 190 km northeast of Nuevitas, in Cuba's central Camaguey province, moving west-northwest at a speed of 22 km/h, according to the national weather institute, Insmet.

According to an AFP tally of Cuban civil defence figures, close to a million people have left their homes as a precaution - either to stay with relatives or in official shelters.

Winds on Cuba's eastern coast were peaking at around 95 km/h, but heavy rains have already triggered flooding in coastal areas of the far eastern provinces of Holguin and Guantanamo.

Authorities were expecting both the wind and rain to pick up as the dangerous Category Four storm churns past the centre of the island overnight Friday into Saturday, with Camaguey and Villa Clara provinces the most exposed.

The Caribbean's biggest island, Cuba has already evacuated 10 000 foreign tourists from beach resorts and raised its disaster alert level to maximum as Irma drew near.

Havana is expected to be spared the worst, but has been placed on hurricane alert as a precaution.

Packing winds of 250 km/h, Irma has left a trail of devastation across small islands in the Caribbean, and is set to barrel past Cuba on a collision course with the southeast US coast.

Read more on:    cuba  |  weather  |  hurricanes

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Not real news

2017-09-08 22:43

Inside News24

 
/Africa
AFRICA WRAP: Armyworms attack Cameroon crops, Boko Haram mass killings, Togo protests
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday September 08 2017-09-08 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 