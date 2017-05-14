 

Oregon man who threatened to kill Obama gets prison time

2017-05-14 10:57
(File, AP)

Medford — An Oregon man who made threats to kill former president Barack Obama over social media will serve five years in federal prison.

The Mail Tribune reported on Friday that US District Court Judge Michael McShane sentenced 62-year-old John Roos of Medford to 63 months in prison.

Roos was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision upon his release.

According to a US Department of Justice news release, Roos pleaded guilty to charges related to the threats and other charges for possession of an unregistered explosive device.

Roos said in court that he threatened to kill Obama and the former first family on Twitter. According the release, Roos has also posted on Facebook threats to kill FBI agents with hunting rifles.

Roos has said the threats were not serious.

