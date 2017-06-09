 

Over 200 000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, region's biggest

2017-06-09 17:32
Israelis take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv. (AFP)

Tel Aviv - Thousands of people from around the world are partying in Tel Aviv at the Gay Pride Parade, the region's largest.

The municipality said over 200 000 people celebrated Friday. The theme of 2017's parade is "Bisexuality Visibility".

Jorge Medina from Mexico said the parade is "amazing".

Tel Aviv has emerged as one of the world's most gay-friendly travel destinations.

Israel stands in sharp contrast to much of the region.

Across the rest of the Mideast, gay and lesbian relationships are mostly taboo. Pervasiveness of religion in everyday life, along with strict cultural norms, plays a major factor.

Same-sex relations are punishable by death in Iran, Sudan and elsewhere.

Gays serve openly in Israel's military and parliament. But community leaders say the country still has far to go in promoting equality.


