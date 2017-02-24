 

Pakistan says gas leak, not bomb, behind Lahore blast

2017-02-24 10:31
ARIF ALI / AFP

ARIF ALI / AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lahore - An explosion that killed seven people and caused panic in the Pakistani city of Lahore was caused by a gas leak and not a bomb as police had earlier stated, according to officials on Friday.

The blast on Thursday wounded dozens in the provincial capital, already on edge after a suicide attack just ten days earlier killed 14 people, part of a deadly wave of militant violence that has rippled across Pakistan this month.

Multiple police and administration officials had earlier stated on the record that the explosion in a posh area of the eastern city, which blew out windows and crumpled cars, was a bomb.

But amid rumours and speculation, authorities revised their assessment at a press conference in Lahore on Friday.

"Yesterday's explosion was an accident. It was not caused by explosives or a result of terrorism," Punjab provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah said Friday.

"The presence of gas cylinders and leakage has been confirmed on the site," he continued. "We got the forensic report this morning and the results and conclusions are that there was no indication of explosives or related materials."

Debris had blocked the forensics team from accessing the site, he said, while the analysis took up to eight hours.

Growing nervousness

Sanaullah blamed the confusion on chaos in the aftermath of the incident, and suggested authorities were considering reforming the provincial press department to streamline the flow of verified information.

He also said the blast had killed seven people, not eight as officials had earlier stated.

Thursday's explosion sent panic through Lahore, where reports of a second blast were quickly debunked, and on social media, where users exchanged dire warnings purporting to be from intelligence agencies. The military later denied issuing the messages.

The rumours underscored growing nervousness across the country after a series of assaults shook Pakistanis emboldened by what had been a prolonged lull in violence.

Attacks over the last fortnight include a bomb in Lahore on February 13 which killed 14 people, and a devastating suicide blast at a Sufi shrine in Sindh province that left 90 devotees dead.

The incidents, most of which were claimed by the Islamic State group or the Pakistani Taliban, have dented optimism after the country appeared to be making strong gains in its decade-and-a-half long war on militancy.

Read more on:    pakistan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US promises no mass deportations in bid to calm Mexico

2017-02-24 09:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Heavy rains result in Vaal Dam levels of over 88%

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 