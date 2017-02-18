 

Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack

2017-02-18 15:25
ASIF HASSAN / AFP

ASIF HASSAN / AFP

Islamabad - Two Pakistani officials say a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighbouring landlocked country.

The border closure in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people.

It was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorised to brief the media on the record.

Earlier, Pakistan closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan to Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

The Islamic State says it was behind the shrine attack and Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say has left more than 100 "terrorists" dead.

