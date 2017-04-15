Pakistan thwarts 'major' Easter Sunday attack plot

What To Read Next

Islamabad - Pakistan's military said on Saturday that it had thwarted a plot to launch a major terror attack in Lahore on Easter Sunday, after an army raid in the city that killed a suspected militant.

Lahore suffered one of Pakistan's deadliest attacks in 2016 - a Jamaat-ul-Ahrar suicide bomb in a park last Easter that killed more than 70, including many children.

The eastern city, the country's cultural capital, has been on edge since a fresh wave of attacks struck Pakistan earlier this year.

In the latest incident, a gunbattle broke out during an overnight operation by security forces in a building in Lahore, killing a suspected militant and leaving four soldiers wounded.

"A major terrorist attack planned for Easter in Lahore tomorrow (on Sunday) was successfully foiled by intelligence agencies," a military statement said. It gave no details about the affiliation of the militant.

Security forces also arrested a woman and seized suicide jackets and explosives, it added.

Pakistan suffered a surge of violent attacks in February that killed 130 people and shook citizens, who had been emboldened by a tentative sense of growing security.




