Palestinians bury alleged assailants

Hebron - About 1 500 mourners on Saturday attended the funerals of two alleged Palestinian assailants killed by Israeli troops last year.

Hatem Shaludi, 25 and 16-year-old Mohammed Rajabi were both shot dead in September during separate alleged stabbing attacks on Israeli soldiers in the occupied city.

Israeli authorities returned their bodies for burial by their families on Friday.

Since October 2015, 246 Palestinians, 36 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in a wave of violence, according to a report.

Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, according to Israeli authorities.

Others were shot dead during protests or clashes, while some died in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Since the start of the violence, Israeli forces have confiscated the bodies of killed Palestinians, often for several months, as a means of deterrence and to prevent clashes during funerals.

Israel is still withholding the remains of seven Palestinians, from east Jerusalem and the West Bank, including three from Hebron which is a frequent hotspot.

Mourners at Saturday's funerals carried pictures of the deceased, Palestinian national flags and banners of various Palestinian groups, including the Islamist militant movement Hamas.