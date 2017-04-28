Palestinians say 3 wounded at pro-prisoner protests

What To Read Next

Ramallah - The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least three protesters were wounded at West Bank demonstrations in support of hunger-striking prisoners held by Israel.

Spokesperson Anas Diek said all three were hospitalised, including one who was hit by a rubber bullet. One of the others was hit by a tear gas canister.

In Bethlehem, protesters waved photos of Marwan Barghouti, the jailed leader who called for the strike.

Palestinians say up to 1 500 prisoners have been on a hunger strike for 12 days demanding better conditions.

About 6 500 Palestinians are held by Israel for offences ranging from stone throwing to deadly attacks. In 50 years of Israeli rule, hundreds of thousands have been jailed by Israel, affecting virtually all Palestinian families.

Israel's military had no immediate comment.