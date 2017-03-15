Parcel with explosives sent to German finance ministry

The German Federal Ministry of Finance building in Berlin. (Michael Kappeler, dpa via AP)

Berlin - Police say a package sent to the German Finance Ministry containing low-grade explosives like the ones used in fire crackers has been disposed of safely.

Berlin police spokesperson Thomas Neuendorf said the package arrived on Wednesday morning but didn't give any details about the package or who might have sent it, citing an ongoing investigation.

Mailroom employees at the ministry quickly identified the package as suspicious and called in explosives experts, who destroyed it with a controlled explosion.

Several rooms were evacuated temporarily.

Berlin police say the package could have caused numerous injuries if it had been opened and the explosives had gone off.