 

Parents of black brothers sue district over alleged racism

2017-05-09 22:10
(iStock)

Allentown - The parents of two black brothers say in a lawsuit that Pennsylvania school officials didn't shield the boys from racist taunts, including when another student draped a Confederate flag over one of the boys.

Kerry and Sheila McLean say their son was told to wear the flag "with pride", according to the federal lawsuit they filed against the Saucon Valley School District.

In another instance, a 14-year-old white boy made a video with racist commentary of a black student eating chicken. 

The white teen was prosecuted for ethnic intimidation. One of the brothers was charged with simple assault for punching another student as a result of the video.


