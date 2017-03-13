Park's advisers offer to resign after her ouster

Seoul — A news report says the senior advisers to ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye have offered to resign days after the country's Constitutional Court formally ended her rule over a corruption scandal.



Park, whose power had been suspended in a parliamentary impeachment vote in December, was formally removed from office Friday after the court dismissed her from the top post. Park vacated the presidential office on Sunday.

Yonhap news agency says nine senior presidential advisers tendered their resignations to acting leader Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday.

Hwang's office could not immediately confirm the report.

Park will now likely face a direct investigation over the scandal that has resulted in dozens of high-profile figures facing criminal charges.







