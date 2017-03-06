 

Pentagon probe after female Marines pictured naked

2017-03-06 22:26
A file picture of the US Marine Corps Colour Guard stand under a Marine Corps emblem. (Wilfredo Lee, AP)

Washington - The US Defence Department is investigating allegations that Marines distributed nude pictures of female service personnel taken without their knowledge, officials say.

The explicit photos, shared on a secret Facebook page which has since been taken down, reportedly showed female Marines and other women in various states of undress.

Posts on the website, called "Marines United" also contained lewd comments about some of the women.

"The Marine Corps is deeply concerned about allegations regarding the derogatory online comments and sharing of salacious photographs in Marines United, a closed website. This behaviour destroys morale, erodes trust and degrades the individual. The Marine Corps does not condone this sort of behaviour, which undermines its core values," said the United States Marine Corps.

Any Marine who "shared a photo of another person that was taken without that person's consent and under circumstances in which that other person had a reasonable expectation of privacy... could be subjected to criminal proceedings or adverse administrative actions," the statement added.

Fox News reported that those with access to the site included active-duty and retired male Marines, navy personnel and British Royal Marines.


