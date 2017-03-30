 

Peru asks US for more aid to confront floods

2017-03-30 06:49
(Martin Mejia, AP)

(Martin Mejia, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lima - Peru asked the United States for more aid to confront the intense rains and flooding that have buried entire villages in mud, displaced thousands from their homes and left 97 dead.

The Andean nation is struggling to recover from what officials describe as the worst environmental disaster to strike in nearly two decades and Defence Minister Jorge Nieto said Peru was especially in need of equipment like pumps to drain areas still waterlogged.

Nations from throughout Latin America have sent airplanes filled with food and water in recent weeks. The United States announced earlier it was donating $525 000 and pledged to redirect helicopters typically working on coca eradication in the Amazon toward the rescue effort.

China, Peru's largest trading partner, announced on Monday it was donating $1.5m to aid in the recovery.

Stranded residents

The unusual rains are being caused by a warming of Pacific Ocean waters off Peru's coast that climatologists are calling a "coastal El Nino." Floods and mudslides have damaged or destroyed nearly 200 000 homes so far this year, leaving some residents stranded on rooftops awaiting rescue.

Meteorologists are expecting at least several more weeks of rain.

The Peruvian government has mobilised thousands of soldiers to rescue stranded residents and is spending more than $1m a day on petrol alone for trucks helping repair the estimated 5% of national roadways that have been damaged.

Read more on:    peru  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fisherman back home after 58-day sea ordeal

2017-03-30 05:06

Inside News24

 
/News
Protest in India turns violent as Nigerian students are attacked

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 