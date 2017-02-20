 

Philippine bus crash kills 13 students on camping trip

2017-02-20 18:00
(Aaron Favila, AP)

(Aaron Favila, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Manila - Thirteen Philippine college students on a camping holiday and a bus driver were killed and dozens injured on Monday when their bus slammed into an electricity post in a mountainous region, police said.

The bus, rented by a Manila private school, was taking more than 50 teenage students and an instructor on the trip when the driver lost control on a downhill slope in the town of Tanay, said regional police spokesperson Chitadel Gaoiran.

The impact with the concrete post caved in the front of the bus and scattered parts of the engine on the roadside.

Ten students were killed on the spot while four other people including the bus driver died in hospital, officials said.

The bus's brakes appeared to have failed, said Boysie Mata, the police desk officer at Tanay in Rizal province east of Manila.

Almost 40 others were injured, said Bong Bati, the civil defence officer at Tanay.

"Some students were seriously injured and they have been transferred to a bigger hospital," he added.

Read more on:    philippines

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US VP Pence talks of deepening ties to EU

2017-02-20 16:24

Inside News24

 
/News
No proof that marijuana is 'better' for pain management - expert

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday February 18 2017-02-18 22:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 