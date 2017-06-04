Philippine casino attacker a gambling addict, not terrorist - police

Manila - An armed man who killed 37 people when he set fire
to a casino in the Philippine capital was a father-of-three from Manila
motivated by heavy gambling debts and not terrorism, authorities said on Sunday.
The identification of the attacker as Jessie Javier Carlos,
a Catholic, proves that claims of responsibility by the Islamic State group for
Friday's attack were false, President Rodrigo Duterte and police said.
"I would call him a habitual gambler. He lost
everything in his life and became crazy. He lost his mind. He vented his anger
(through the incident)," Duterte told reporters on Sunday.
"It's not terrorism."
Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said Carlos, 43, had
three children and had been banned from all casinos in April by the Philippine
Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) following a request from his family
because of his gambling addiction.
"He is heavily indebted due to being hooked to casino
gambling. This became the cause of misunderstanding with his wife and parents,"
Albayalde said as he sat alongside Carlos's parents and wife at a press
conference announcing the gunman's identity.
"He was barred by Pagcor from all casinos because of
the request of next of kin. This could have probably triggered him. That's why
he was so mad at casinos."
Fires, stampede
Carlos walked into the Resorts World casino and hotel
complex in Manila on Friday with an M4 automatic rifle and a bottle of petrol,
before setting alight a number of different rooms in the complex, according to
police accounts.
Thirty-seven people died in the fires, dozens more were
injured in a stampede to escape, and Carlos was found dead about five hours
later in a hotel room after committing suicide by setting fire to himself,
police had said.
Security film of the incident released on Saturday showed
the gunman calmly and slowly walking through the casino and firing into the air
most of the time, apparently as warning shots for people to leave.
At one point he fired at security guards when they
confronted him, but missed. After they ran away, he calmly walked up some
stairs.
The video also showed him breaking into a secure room where
chips and money were being kept, apparently intent on stealing what he could.
Carlos set alight many gambling tables in what police said
was probably an attempt to create a diversion so he could escape.
Begging for forgiveness
At Sunday's press conference, Carlos's tearful mother said
he had been a good man who committed the violence because of his gambling
addiction.
"We ask for forgiveness. My son was a good child to us.
But since he started playing at the casinos, that's all he did. He did not
visit us. It was painful for us not to see him," said his mother, Teodora
Carlos.
Albayalde said the "high-roller" Carlos had worked
in the Department of Finance but had been sacked because he had lied on
official forms about unexplained assets and properties.
The finance department said on Sunday that Carlos was sacked
as a tax specialist in 2014 for not declaring properties and for taking
mysterious loans far more than a bank would lend.
Authorities had repeatedly insisted on Friday and Saturday
the attack was not terrorism-related, just a bizarre robbery attempt by a
deranged man.
IS foothold
But IS claimed responsibility, with a report on its
self-styled Amaq news agency saying its "fighters" carried out the
attack.
Duterte has repeatedly warned that IS is gaining a greater
foothold in the mainly Catholic Philippines.
Those concerns escalated when militants flying black IS
flags rampaged through the Philippines' main Islamic city in the south nearly
two weeks ago, triggering clashes that are still continuing and have left
roughly 200 people dead.
Duterte declared martial law in the south of the Philippines
on May 23 in a bid to quash the rising IS threat, and said he was prepared to
impose military rule nationwide if terrorism spread.
After identifying Carlos as the attacker on Sunday,
Albayalde repeatedly sought to discredit IS.
"We will not allow people or any threat group to use this
situation to advance their propaganda or personal causes, whether foreign or
local," Albayalde said.