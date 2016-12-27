Philippines searches for 18 crewmen of ship sunk by typhoon

Manila — The Philippine coast guard pressed its search on Tuesday
for 18 missing Filipino crewmen from a cargo ship that sank at the height of
Typhoon Nock-Ten, which struck the country on Christmas Day, spoiling holiday
celebrations in Asia's largest Catholic nation.
Coast
guard spokesman Armand Balilo said 14 other crewmen have been rescued and one
died after the M/V Starlite Atlantic sank off Mabini town in Batangas province,
where the powerful typhoon passed on Monday on its way out of the country into
the South China Sea.
The ship
sought cover in an anchorage area as the typhoon passed and its crew decided to
move to safer waters but encountered huge waves and fierce winds, causing it to
sink, Balilo said, adding that another cargo ship ran aground in Mabini.
At least
seven people died from the typhoon, including the sunken ship's crewman and
villagers who drowned from flooding or were pinned by fallen trees or a
collapsed wall in Albay and Quezon provinces.
President
Rodrigo Duterte was to fly to the hard-hit town of Virac on the eastern island
province of Catanduanes, where the typhoon made landfall on Sunday night, to
distribute food packs to residents. Ahead of the president's visit, Defense
Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and top military officials flew to Virac and were
stunned by the extent of the devastation.
Completely devastated
"Their
common perception is that Virac is completely devastated," military spokesperson
Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said of the coastal town of more than 70 000
people. The province's coconut plantations, the primary industry, were
destroyed and may take five to 10 years to recover, he said.
Nock-Ten,
locally known as Nina, forced more than 420 000 villagers to abandon their
Christmas celebrations for emergency shelters and other safer grounds. It also
knocked down power in several provinces, dimming holiday festivities. More than
300 flights were delayed or rescheduled and ferries were barred from sailing,
stranding more than 12 000 holiday travellers.
The
storm was one of the strongest to hit the Philippines since Typhoon Haiyan left
more than 7 300 people dead or missing and displaced over 5 million in 2014.
But officials in some provinces initially found it difficult to convince people
to abandon their Christmas celebrations and head for the shelters before the
storm hit. Some officials said they had to impose forced evacuations.
About 20
typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year. In the past 65 years, seven
typhoons have hit on Christmas Day, the Southeast
Asian nation's biggest holiday.