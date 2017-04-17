Photo of mock IED found at Toronto airport released

What To Read Next

This photo provided by US Customs and Border Protection shows a mock improvised explosive device that led to delays at Toronto's international airport. (AP)

Toronto - US customs officials have released a photo of a mock improvised explosive device that led to delays at Toronto's Pearson International Airport when it was found in a passenger's luggage this month.

US Customs and Border Protection tweeted the photo on Monday and praised the officers who spotted the device on April 6.

The discovery during an inspection at the airport's pre-clearance area caused what was described as a major security breach.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight to Chicago were stuck on the tarmac for more than four hours.

Fifty-eight-year-old American Joseph Galaska was charged with mischief. He was released on bail and his case is due back in a Toronto-area court on Tuesday.