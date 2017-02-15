Pipeline explosion lights up South Texas sky

Refugio - A natural gas pipeline has exploded in South Texas, in a fiery display that lit up the sky and could be seen for kilometres.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Nathan Brandley says the explosion occurred near Refugio, a rural community north of Corpus Christi on Wednesday morning.

Brandley says no one was hurt and that there are no refineries or plants nearby.

He says it's too early to know what triggered the explosion and crews are working to close the line and extinguish the flames.

Mishaps with transmission lines are not uncommon. In the past two decades, the US government has recorded more than 2 000 accidents on gas transmission lines across the country.