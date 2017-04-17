Plan of would-be Pakistani suicide bomber foiled

Islamabad - A female would-be suicide bomber who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group had planned to carry out an attack on a church in Lahore on Easter Sunday, a Pakistan military spokesperson said on Monday.

Noreen Leghari, a second year medical student, is in army custody after being captured during a raid on Friday that left four soldiers wounded and her male accomplice dead, army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters.

A filmed confession was later shown to reporters in which Leghari, dressed in a veil, said: "We were provided equipment on April 1, including two suicide vests, four hand grenades and bullets.

"We were told to use these jackets to attack a church on Easter and I was supposed to be used as a suicide bomber".

Lahore suffered one of Pakistan's deadliest attacks on Easter Sunday 2016 - a suicide bomb in a park that killed more than 70 people, including many children and was claimed by the Jamaat ul Ahrar faction of the Pakistani Taliban.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks this year that have dented optimism after the country appeared to be making strong gains in its decade-and-a-half long war on militancy.

But Ghafoor said that since launching a new nationwide military operation in February, the army had killed about 108 militants while 558 had been captured or surrendered - including Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.



