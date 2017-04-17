 

Plan of would-be Pakistani suicide bomber foiled

2017-04-17 22:03
The would-be suicide bomber Noreen Leghari explains her instructions at a media conference in Rawalpindi. (Aamir Qureshi, AFP)

The would-be suicide bomber Noreen Leghari explains her instructions at a media conference in Rawalpindi. (Aamir Qureshi, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Islamabad - A female would-be suicide bomber who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group had planned to carry out an attack on a church in Lahore on Easter Sunday, a Pakistan military spokesperson said on Monday.

Noreen Leghari, a second year medical student, is in army custody after being captured during a raid on Friday that left four soldiers wounded and her male accomplice dead, army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters.

A filmed confession was later shown to reporters in which Leghari, dressed in a veil, said: "We were provided equipment on April 1, including two suicide vests, four hand grenades and bullets.

Strong gains

"We were told to use these jackets to attack a church on Easter and I was supposed to be used as a suicide bomber".

Lahore suffered one of Pakistan's deadliest attacks on Easter Sunday 2016 - a suicide bomb in a park that killed more than 70 people, including many children and was claimed by the Jamaat ul Ahrar faction of the Pakistani Taliban.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks this year that have dented optimism after the country appeared to be making strong gains in its decade-and-a-half long war on militancy.

But Ghafoor said that since launching a new nationwide military operation in February, the army had killed about 108 militants while 558 had been captured or surrendered - including Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.


Read more on:    taliban  |  isis  |  pakistan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pakistan police arrest 22 in 'blasphemy' mob killing

2017-04-17 21:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 13:32 PM
Road name: Broadway Boulevard

Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 