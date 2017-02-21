 

Plane hits Australian shopping mall, killing 5

2017-02-21 05:55
Emergency personnel work at a light plane crashed in Melbourne, Australia. (Joe Castro/AAP Image via AP)

Emergency personnel work at a light plane crashed in Melbourne, Australia. (Joe Castro/AAP Image via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Melbourne - Five people were believed killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a shopping mall on Tuesday in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said.

The five were on a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air that crashed about 45 minutes before the Direct Factory Outlet mall in suburban Essendon was to open, Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

The US Embassy in Canberra would not comment on a report that the passengers were US citizens, but said it was working with local authorities.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who died in today's tragic crash," an embassy statement said.

"We are unable to confirm any details about the nationality or identity of any of the victims. The US Embassy in Canberra and the consulate in Melbourne are working closely with local authorities to assist in any way possible," it said.

Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane also declined to say whether the four passengers were Americans.

'Catastrophic engine failure'

The plane had taken off from Melbourne's second-biggest airport at Essendon on a chartered flight to King Island, 255km to the south, officials said.

The mall adjoins the airport.

Leane said it appeared that no one aboard the plane had survived. No one on the ground was injured.

"Looking at the fireball, it is incredibly lucky that no one was at the back of those stores or in the car park of the stores, that no one was even hurt," Leane said.

A pilot reported a "catastrophic engine failure" moments before the plane crashed into a storage area at the rear of the mall, police said.

Police and paramedics rushed to the crash site, where firefighters doused the flames.

A witness who gave his name as Jason told Australian Broadcasting Corp. he was passing the mall in a taxi when the plane crashed.

"I saw this plane coming in really low and fast. I couldn't see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball," he said.

"I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel — it looked like a plane wheel — bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along," he said.

Read more on:    australia  |  plane crash

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 South Koreans convicted in exorcism case

2017-02-21 05:31

Inside News24

 
/News
No proof that marijuana is 'better' for pain management - expert

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday February 18 2017-02-18 22:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 