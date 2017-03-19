 

Plane that landed at NYC airport gets stuck in snowdrift

2017-03-19 11:06
A motorist makes his way along a normally busy intersection in Yonkers, New York. (Julie Jacobson, AP)

New York - A plane that landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport got stuck in a snowdrift while exiting the runway and had to be pulled out by a tug.

The Republic Airline flight operating under Delta arrived from Chicago late on Saturday morning.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesperson Steve Coleman says the pilot went to turn off the runway to taxi to the gate and the plane got stuck.

There were 73 passengers on board and no one was injured. There was no damage to the Embraer 175 regional jet.

Coleman says airport operations weren't affected. The delay took about an hour. He says the plane did not skid off the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

