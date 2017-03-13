Poland confirms Minnesota man as Nazi commander

Warsaw - Poland will seek the arrest and extradition of a Minnesota man after confirming he was a Nazi unit commander suspected of ordering the killing of 44 Poles during World War II, a prosecutor said on Monday.

Robert Janicki said that evidence gathered in years of investigation into US citizen Michael K confirmed "100%" that he was a commander of a unit in the SS-led Ukrainian Self Defence Legion, which is accused of burning villages and killing civilians in Poland.

AP identified the man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc from Minneapolis.

Karkoc's family denies that he was involved in any war crimes.

Prosecutors of the state National Remembrance Institute have asked a regional court in Lublin, Poland, to issue an arrest warrant for Karkoc. If granted, Poland would seek his extradition as Poland does not allow trial in absentia, Janicki said.

He said the man's age was no obstacle in seeking to bring him before justice.

"He is our suspect" Janicki said.

If convicted of contributing to the killing of civilians in the villages of Chlaniow and Wladyslawin in July 1944, Karkoc could face a prison term for life.



