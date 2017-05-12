 

Police chief, two nursing home employees killed by gunman

2017-05-12 22:55
(iStock)

Kirkersville - An armed man gunned down a new village police chief on a street on Friday morning and then killed two employees in a nearby nursing home, where he later was found dead, a sheriff said. No nursing home residents were injured.

The slain police chief, Steven Eric Disario, had headed the Kirkersville Police Department for only about three weeks, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said. Disario was shot on a street near the Pine Kirk Care Center, and the two employees and the gunman were found dead inside, Thorp said.

Disario, 36, was a father of six children, with a seventh on the way, the sheriff said.

Thorp called it a hard day for all.

"We've lost a police officer. It's just a tragic event," he said. "I guess the only peace of mind is that the threat is over."

By early afternoon, flowers and flags appeared in an impromptu memorial outside the village police hall.

Disario was responding to a report of a man with a gun, and his last radio communication said he had the man in sight, Thorp said.

Responding officers found Disario on the street and then investigated a report of a gunman at the nursing home, Thorp said.

Some nursing home residents barricaded themselves during the shooting, but none of them was injured, he said.

Police weren't immediately able to identify the gunman and were trying to determine what, if any, relationship he had with the nursing home, Thorp said.

Prayer for the family 

The shooting closed down the main street in the village, which was flooded with police officers from several surrounding agencies and with ambulances. The village of about 500 residents is roughly 25km east of Columbus.

"This is a really small town, and everybody knows everybody," Kirkersville resident Debbie Messer told the Columbus Dispatch. "These things don't happen here."

Pine Kirk is licensed for 24 patients and had 23 as of May 3, according to Ohio Department of Health records. A message was left with the centre.

Peter Van Runkle, the head of the state trade association representing nursing homes, told the Dispatch that Pine Kirt caters to "the forgotten members of society".

"They provide them with a small environment that's less institutional than some facilities might be," he said. "They do a good job of taking care of a niche clientele."

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into what happened.

Gov John Kasich expressed his condolences in a tweet.

"Join me in praying for his family, friends and colleagues, and for the others injured in this tragedy," the Republican governor said.


