 

Police find toddler locked in cage, newborn alone in house

2017-05-18 22:34
(iStock)

(iStock)

Pottsville - Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a makeshift wooden cage while his day-old sister and one-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.

Troopers acting on a tip arrived at the North Manheim Township home of 37-year-old Cecil Kutz on Wednesday afternoon.

Police found a one-year-old boy in a playpen, a one-day-old girl in a baby seat and the toddler inside a makeshift cage made of plywood and wooden lattice, locked from the outside.

Police arrested Kutz on child endangerment charges when he returned home. He remained jailed on Thursday and didn't yet have an attorney.

Police said the children's mother was hospitalised with complications from the youngest child's birth.

The children were placed in county custody.


