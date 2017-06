The Abraj Al-Bait Towers with the four-faced clocks stands over the holy Kaaba, as Muslims encircle it inside the Grand Mosque, during the annual pilgrimage known as the hajj, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Mosa'ab Elshamy, AP)

Mecca - Saudi Arabian police foiled a "terrorist action" against Islam's holiest site on Friday, where millions of faithful from around the world have gathered, the state Al-Ekhbaria news channel said.

Citing the Ministry of the Interior, it said 11 people were injured in the collapse of a three-storey building where a suicide bomber had barricade himself and exploded. Five of the injured were police.

It said a terrorist attack had been planned against Mecca's Grand Mosque, where Muslims from around the world have converged for the conclusion of the holy Ramadan fasting month.