Police: Man accused of murder came to NYC to target blacks

New York — Police say a white man accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword in New York City told investigators he travelled to the media capital of the world to make a big statement and attack black people.



James Harris Jackson turned himself in late on Tuesday. He has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Police say that on Monday the 28-year-old Maryland man approached a 66-year-old New Yorker, Timothy Caughman, and stabbed him several times in the street.

Caughman staggered to a nearby police station but died at the hospital.

Police also say they've recovered a small sword.

There was no immediate information on whether Jackson had an attorney or relatives who could comment on his behalf.





