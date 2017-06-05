 

Police name 2 of the London Bridge suspects

2017-06-05 19:32
(Justin Tallis, AFP)

(Justin Tallis, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - British police have announced the names of two London Bridge suspects.

They were identified as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. 

AFP reported that Butt was 27 and a British citizen born in Pakistan, while Redouane was 30 and "claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan", national counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said in a statement.

The identity of the third man who launched the vehicle and knife attack in the London Bridge area on Saturday night was not made known.  Seven people were killed and dozens injured during the attack.

Meanwhile British counter-terrorism investigators on Monday searched homes and detained more people.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Saturday night's attack, which started on London Bridge, then continued in the streets surrounding Borough Market. Police have 11 people in custody on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act, but they haven't been named or charged. Others who had been arrested were released without being charged.


Police said Monday that "a number" of other people have been detained, but no details were provided.

Most of the London Underground stations on Monday reopened in the neighbourhood where the attack took place, allowing normal life and commerce to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown. Some residents cooped up inside all day on Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks.

"We were all stuck!" said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

"We got blocked in. One whole day," she said. Luckily she had a full fridge. "I always stock up!"

The sister of a missing 32-year-old man said on Monday her brother was believed to have died in the attack. Melissa McMullan said that police said her brother James McMullan's bank card had been found on one of the bodies.

Read more on:    uk  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA man in Canada calmly mows his lawn during a tornado

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Sport
ICC Champs Trophy: How are Brits feeling about security at grounds?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 