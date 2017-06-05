Police name 2 of the London Bridge suspects

London - British police have announced the names of two London Bridge suspects.

They were identified as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

AFP reported that Butt was 27 and a British citizen born in Pakistan, while Redouane was 30 and "claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan", national counter-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said in a statement.

The identity of the third man who launched the vehicle and knife attack in the London Bridge area on Saturday night was not made known. Seven people were killed and dozens injured during the attack.

Meanwhile British counter-terrorism investigators on Monday searched homes and detained more people.



Police said Monday that "a number" of other people have been detained, but no details were provided.



Most of the London Underground stations on Monday reopened in the neighbourhood where the attack took place, allowing normal life and commerce to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown. Some residents cooped up inside all day on Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks.



"We were all stuck!" said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.



"We got blocked in. One whole day," she said. Luckily she had a full fridge. "I always stock up!"



The sister of a missing 32-year-old man said on Monday her brother was believed to have died in the attack. Melissa McMullan said that police said her brother James McMullan's bank card had been found on one of the bodies.



