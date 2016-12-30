 

Police say Greece's ambassador to Brazil killed at Rio home

2016-12-30 21:22
Picture of a TV set taken while TV Globo News shows the car and the face of Greek ambassador in Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis. (Vanderlei Almeida, AFP)

Picture of a TV set taken while TV Globo News shows the car and the face of Greek ambassador in Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis. (Vanderlei Almeida, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rio de Janeiro - Authorities believe that Greece's ambassador to Brazil was killed at the home his wife kept in the Rio de Janeiro area, a police investigator said on Friday.

Kyriakos Amiridis went missing on Monday in the city of Nova Iguacu, 40km north of Rio de Janeiro. Greece's Embassy in Brasilia said the ambassador had been on vacation near Rio. The couple lived most of the time in Brasilia, the country's capital.

Rio de Janeiro police investigator Giniton Lages told The Associated Press that blood spots believed to be those of the ambassador were found on a sofa inside the home of his Brazilian wife, Francoise Amiridis. Lages named the wife, along with another woman and two men, as suspects in the case.

The wife was being interrogated at a police station on Friday in connection with her husband's disappearance. Authorities believe she had been having an extramarital affair with a police officer.

Lages said authorities believe the ambassador's body was taken from the house to a car that he had rented on December 21. A burned vehicle matching the description of the rented car was found with a body inside it in Nova Iguacu, but forensics experts have not yet identified the dead person.

The Greek Embassy website in Brazil says Amiridis started his career as diplomat in 1985 in Athens and became Greece's top diplomat in Brazil in 2016.

He earlier was Greece's ambassador to Libya and worked as consul in Rio from 2001-2004.

Read more on:    brazil  |  greece

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Another deadly year for journalists

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 21:57 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 