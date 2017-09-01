 

Policeman stabbed in Stockholm, suspect arrested

2017-09-01 05:29
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Stockholm - A Swedish policeman was stabbed in a bustling Stockholm square on Thursday, with nothing to indicate it was a terror attack, police said.

"A police officer has been stabbed in the back and the neck," inspector Ronnie Tellberger said, saying the assailant attacked him from behind.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, a witness said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

"There's nothing to indicate at this point that this was terror-related," Stockholm police spokesperson Lars Bystrom said.

"As I've understood things, it seems this was totally unprovoked," he said.

The attack comes almost five months after an Uzbek asylum seeker deliberately ploughed a truck into shoppers in central Stockholm, killing five people including an 11-year-old girl.

Thursday's incident occurred around 10:30 near a subway exit in Medborgarplatsen Square in the Sodermalm neighbourhood.

"A preliminary enquiry has been opened into attempted murder," Stockholm police said in a statement.

The police officer was taken to hospital, but was released several hours later, Bystrom said.

The witness said the attack "happened so quickly, there was barely time to notice anything," but that he saw police arrest a man at the scene.

Read more on:    sweden  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US shutters Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation, Russia 'regrets' order

2017-08-31 22:21

Inside News24

 
/News
'I want you journalists to be regulated' - the best Motsoeneng quotes from briefing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 